Home Grown: Catriona Fida

In this article, volunteer Label writer, Catriona Fida, explains the art of the ‘side hustle’ and gives an insight into her own.

‘Side hustling’ has become a massive phenomenon within the last few years. If you aren’t pursuing an extra-curricular passion alongside your main hustle, you’re seen as not doing enough or at best, the bare minimum. My main issue with the term ‘side hustle’ is that it implies if you aren’t making money from your passion then it is a waste of time and energy. Of course, I understand that for many the appeal of a side hustle is to supplement an existing income; however, I do feel like a side hustle should first and foremost be about doing what you enjoy because you enjoy doing it.

My book blog is living proof that, in spite of a lack of monetary gains, you can pursue a side hustle and still feel incredibly rewarded. In my opinion, a side hustle is all about what you put into it. If you love what you do, you can’t go too far wrong and if you get free stuff from it, then that’s an added bonus. While I am lucky enough to have received free advanced reader copies from various publishers and blog tour organisers, I do not technically make any money from my blog. My main motivation to talk about books has always been because I love to read – I am an English student, after all!

Book blogging is perhaps one of the lesser known forms of blogging, with fashion and lifestyle being the first things that come to many people’s minds when they hear the word ‘blogger’. Nevertheless, I have my own websiteand bookstagramwhere I regularly post pretty photos and discuss the books I have been reading. The idea for my blog was born when I was on placement last year in a marketing position. While I enjoyed the job, after two years of consistently reading and discussing texts with my fellow Loughborough peers, there became a massive book-sized hole in my heart that desperately needed filling. Setting up my blog gave me a sense of purpose and, even now that I am back at university, it still remains an amazing outlet where I can discuss the books I’m loving with members of the book community from all over the world!

More than just a space for me to talk about the books I was reading, the blog also became a platform for me to draw attention to some of the most amazing contemporary books written by writers from underrepresented backgrounds e.g. writers of colour, feminist writers and works written by members of the LGBTQ+ community. The publishing industry is currently taking steps to become more diverse, but I do feel like there is still much more that can be done to propel these kinds of books into the mainstream. While this may seem a small objective to some, books are very powerful tools and I personally believe it is important for young people especially to be able to see themselves in the characters they read about. If I can help with this in any way, then I will feel like I have accomplished something worthwhile.

If you would like to check out my blog, the link to it can be found here.

Article written by Catriona Fida

Header designed by Frankie Stevens