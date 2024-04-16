AU Boxing Home Show Tickets Live

Loughborough AU Boxing are hosting a home show on 11th May 2024, here on campus in the Netball Centre. Following success at BUCS in February, AU Boxing are eager to put on a show and dominate in the ring.

Boxers from universities across the country will travel to Loughborough for the chance to battle one of our very own. With Leeds, Sheffield, and Bristol all confirmed to be attending, there are going to be some tough bouts.

Tickets for adults start at £10 for a standing balcony view, and £15 for seated. The event will run through-out the day and your ticket will allow you to come and go as you please.

Buy your tickets here

Keep up with all information regarding the home show on Instagram @lboroboxing