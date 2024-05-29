Pro Palestine Rally Due to Return Again

On Friday 31st May 2024, the pro Palestine rally will return to Loughborough University’s campus yet again. The rally will take place from 3-6pm by the Hazlerigg Fountain.

Organisers (@lboroactionforpalestine on Instagram) described that they are “horrified by this massacre and Loughborough University’s refusal to call for a ceasefire”, and they condemn Loughborough University’s complicity.

This comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on the 24th May that Israel should “immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

Since this ruling, over the bank holiday weekend there have been reports of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) dropping over 60 bombs on a designated ‘safe zone’ in Rafah in under 48 hours. These bombs are reported to have hit United Nations refugee camps, with ITV News confirming that 45 people were killed and over 200 injured.

The rally on Friday is aiming to push Loughborough University to call for a ceasefire, which would put further pressure on the British government to also do so. With the situation in Palestine worsening despite the ICJ’s ruling, putting pressure on institutions to call for a ceasefire and divest from organisations linked to the IDF is of dire importance.

See below images shared on @lboroactionforpalestine ‘s Instagram: