On 23d May in the evening, witnesses saw a man dressed in all black wielding a knife along Forrest Road. There have also been reports of a stabbing – however this is not yet confirmed by the police.

Witnesses also saw someone being taken into police custody later in the evening – although it is not confirmed whether this is the same man.

If any more information becomes available we will update readers ASAP. Please see below for images sent in to us from various social media sources.