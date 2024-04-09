LSUTV Wins at NaSTA Awards

LSUTV walked away from last weekend’s National Student Television Association Awards with 3 Silver Awards, marking the end of another year in student tv at Loughborough. The ceremony held at the Imperial War Museum North was a great success and finale for what was another great conference, this year hosted by Shock TV, Fuse TV and Quays TV.
Drama
Deputy Station Manager for LSUTV, Paige Howe, picked up a Silver Award for Best Drama, for her short film, Finding My Place, which is a heart warming story of how loneliness shouldn’t be an experience that ruins your time at university.
This short film aims to combat the impression that starting university is always a smooth sailing experience and that it’s okay to take the time to adjust and discover the new communities.LSUTV on YouTube
On-Screen Talent
Lucy Moore picked up a gong for Best On-Screen talent, recieving the Silver Award for her presenting, comedy and performance roles across the last 12 months.
Sport
LSUTV’s Director-General, Oliver Granger and Controller, Lucy Moore, also collected a gong for Best Sports Film, collecting the Silver Award on behalf of the station. Match Report covered a number of events over the last 12 months, and you can watch the highlights here.