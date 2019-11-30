Top 10 Christmas Films

Leah Langley, our Social Media aficionado, gives us her rundown of what films to watch this Christmas.

Christmas is fast approaching and so it’s that time of year to start watching Christmas films again (if you haven’t started already!). These films are some of my favourite to watch during the festive period!

A Christmas Prince – This film was one of Netflix’s first ventures into the Christmas genre. There isn’t really a plot that you have to follow as you can mostly predict what is going to happen, but it is full of plenty of Christmas Spirit. The Holiday – This Christmas-set rom com has a star-studded cast and has the benefits of a classic rom com and all of the Christmas joy. Love Actually – Is it really Christmas if you haven’t watched this film? This film is equally loved and loathed and is another rom com, but it’ll have you laughing and crying and will definitely get you in the mood for Christmas. How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Another must-watch to get you ready for the festive period. This is a true family film and Jim Carrey brings plenty of improvised humour to the role of the Grinch. Meet Me in St. Louis – Although this film is a musical set in 1944, it is an old treasure starring Judy Garland singing the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and makes you feel all warm inside. Elf – A Christmas comedy that truly marks the start of Christmas. Will Ferrell stars as a clownish orphan who is raised by Santa and his elves in the North Pole. He embarks on a trip to New York City to locate his biological father. A Christmas Carol – This 1951 feature is the finest adaptation of the legendary tale written by Charles Dickens. Ebenezer Scrooge experiences an unforgettable Christmas Eve as he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Home Alone – The only thing truly Christmassy about this film is the time it is set, but it is another must-watch for the festive season. Kevin (played by Macaulay Culkin) is forgotten by his family and forced to deal with two dimwit thieves around Christmas. White Christmas – Another treasured musical from 1954. Crosby and Danny Kaye as music-act partners who team up with two sisters to help their former military commander save his Vermont lodge for Christmas. It’s A Wonderful Life – Very few films define Christmas like Frank Capra’s 1946 fantasy starring Jimmy Stewart as George bailey, who is visited by an angel who shows him the true importance of his life.

Featured image by Molly Swift.