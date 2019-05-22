Met Gala 2019

Culture Editor, Leanne McCarthy, looks at some of this year’s Met Gala’s looks.

Every year on the first Monday in May, the Metrepolitan Museum of Art opens its doors to the most well-known and respected people in the fashion and entertainment industry for a fundraising gala, in honour of the Costume Institute’s new annual exhibition.

This year on the 6th of May, the Met Gala celebrated all things extravagant with this year’s theme Camp: Notes on Fashion, based on an essay of a similar title by Susan Sontag, ‘Notes on ‘Camp’’. Camp is everything dramatic, over the top, and flamboyant. Camp plays on conventional social boundaries by breaking them down. It was exciting to see how some of the world’s biggest stars interpreted this theme, and how much they were willing to take a risk. Below are some of my personal favourites from the night…

Ryan Murphy wears Christian Siriano.

It made me so happy to see someone in full Liberace inspired attire. Even down to the peachy pink tone, this look was a great reference to an icon definitely worthy of the camp theme. The sequins, the collar, the cape; I loved everything about this and I wish I could see more clothes like this on a daily basis. The world really would be so much more amazing. This look definitely embraced the Met Gala theme and I admire Murphy’s willingness to go big or go home.

Lily Collins wears Giambattista Valli.

I love this bridal Priscilla Presley moment from Collins. The hair in itself is amazing – the volume is impressive and the flowers add a nice attention to detail in making the look cohesive. The makeup is also gorgeous – it really makes the reference to Priscilla Presley clear in a way which still feels very contemporary. The dress is beautifully dramatic, with a train that goes on forever. It was really interesting to see her in something so bold, as the previous pictures I’ve seen of her red carpet looks all seem very classically elegant. This look was just so well put together and carried off amazingly.

Hamish Bowles wears Maison Margiela Artisinal by John Galliano.

For me, this look wins first place for fitting the theme of the 2019 Met Gala. Everything about this look says camp; the bright colours, dramatic cape, and all the feathers. It was refreshing to see something so big, bright, and bold on a male red-carpet attendee, especially amongst the sea of black and white suits which are the usual favourite. The extravagance of this look was second to none, and was genuinely fun and interesting to look at.

Janelle Monáe wears Christian Siriano.

This look is so interesting and unique. Monáe looks stunning as always. I love the stack of hats – I spent a good minute trying to figure out how that worked… the best I’ve come up with is hot glue, maybe? The abstract, art deco kind of print is so bold and the colours really make it exciting without taking away from the cut and shape of the dress. I love the feather eyelash detail on the right side and I love the asymmetric sleeve/ glove situation. This is amazing.

Ezra Miller wears Burberry.

I was really excited to see what Ezra Miller would wear, as he is someone who already makes bold fashion choices for events. He definitely did not disappoint! This look takes the classic black and white suit and makes it camp in such amazing ways. The cage corset and train completely reinvent the silhouette of the suit, giving it a more ‘feminine’ approach. Miller’s makeup was eye-catching (I did that on purpose) and intricate, with the added mask prop giving it all the more theatrical flamboyance. Ezra Miller is yet to disappoint me by making dull red-carpet choices and I hope he never does.

With the Met Gala sadly over for this year, it is time to get excited about speculating what next year’s theme might be!

Copyright of all photos to Vogue, originally posted in 'Met Gala 2019 Dresses: Every Look Live From The Red Carpet'.

