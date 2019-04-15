In this article, Leah Langley explains why famous ice skater, Alexandra Murphy, is the ultimate role model and icon. Without a doubt, Murphy leads a perfect example of reaching for your goals despite immense challenges.

Alexandra “Alex” Murphy is just another name to some people, but to me, it’s the name of a woman who has had a monumental impact on my life. Alex embodies everything a role model should be and more, whilst staying unapologetically true to herself and spreading positivity and happiness wherever possible. Many people know Alex as one of the professional skaters on the hit ITV show “Dancing On Ice”, but if you look past her amazing talent on the ice (she has appeared in Disney on Ice and performed on cruise ships), you encounter a truly inspirational story.

In 2012, at just 24 years of age, Alex suffered a stroke whilst onboard a cruise ship and found out she had a heart defect. Thirteen days after her stroke, on November 19th, Alex underwent heart surgery; just a month later, on December 15th; she made her debut on the Dutch version of Dancing On Ice, “Skating With The Stars” which she would go on to win 3 months later.

In 2018, with the help of Different Strokes UK, Alex spoke out about the effects her stroke had on her and those nearest to her, in a hope to help raise awareness of the impact they can have. She now uses her platform to speak out about her experience with strokes and encourages other stroke survivors to do the same.

Alex is the embodiment of strength and fierceness and she is an inspiration to all women out there to pursue your dreams and conquer in the face of adversity.

She is my role model because at the darkest time of my life she made me realise that there was a way forward. She taught me to be grateful for everything I have, appreciate every second that I have on this earth and realise that there are no limits to what I can do. She taught me how to start loving life again and she inspired me to work hard for what I wanted. She goes out of her way to spread happiness and positivity wherever she can and she truly cares for people. The gratitude that she shows for her fans, friends, and family is awe-inspiring and the world is a much happier place because of her.