Album On Repeat

With new albums being released each week, there is an abundance of music for you to listen to. Some albums in particular tend to stick with us and we listen to them on repeat. Label volunteer, Leah Langley, tells us about a recent album that she is currently enjoying.

‘Dancing With The Devil … The Art of Starting Over’ is the 7th studio album by Demi Lovato. Released on 2nd April 2021, the album follows the reformative time in Lovato’s life following her hospitalisation for a drug overdose in 2018. The album, released by Island Records, touches on the battles that Lovato has faced and is her own depiction of the journey that she has found herself on.

I’ve always been a fan of Demi Lovato’s music, but this album hits differently as it is brimming with hard hitting songs touching on real-life issues. As someone who has dealt with their fair share of mental health issues, it is refreshing to hear the battles that can be faced portrayed in such a creative and emotion-evoking way.

My two favourite songs on the album are ICU (Madison’s Lullaby) and Dancing with the Devil. ICU is an ode to Lovato’s younger sister describing the time she woke up in the ICU and did not recognise her sister in front of her. I have 3 younger sisters, and the lyrics are the messages that I hope to pass on to them, as it speaks about the strength that an individual can possess and the notion that a big sister will always be there. Dancing with the Devil deals with, arguably, one of the scariest times in Lovato’s life, when she came close to losing her battle. The raw lyrics pulled at my heart strings and had me in tears the first several times I listened to it. To hear an all too familiar battle depicted in such a heartfelt way really hit home. The honesty and authenticity to the lyrics really makes you think about things. This is definitely one of, if not, my favourite album that Demi Lovato has ever released and is one that will be on repeat for a long time to come.

Header by Christos Leo Alamaniotis – Head of Design

Article Edited by Matthew Rousou – Label Music Editor