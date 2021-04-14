Government: Universities return from 17th May

All university students in England will return “no earlier than 17th May”, the government has announced, alongside the easing of restrictions across the country, according to the BBC.

Michelle Donelan, Universities Minister, announced that the timing was a “cautious approach to the easing of restrictions” and that “the movement of students across the country poses a risk for the transmission of the virus.”

The plans were met with “disappointment” by Universities UK, the Universities Union, and the leader of the University Alliance, Vanessa Wilson described it as “nonsensical”.

Robert Allison, Vice-Chancellor of Loughborough University, has recently written to students informing them that in-person lectures and seminars will not be going ahead after Easter, but that it will return “the moment circumstances allow”.

The final week of Easter, starting the 19th of April is being used as a “catch up” week for students with practical teaching, and those that this applies to have already been contacted by the University.

Professor Allison also announced yesterday that all students may “opt to return to campus now” if they choose to do so, although it remains merely an option for those that don’t necessarily have in-person teaching under the current restrictions.

The Socially Distanced Social Club, organised by LSU, will return on the 21st of April, and sporting fixtures including IMS will be returning from the 19th of April.

Richard Taylor, the University’s Chief Operating Officer, has previously tweeted about the “grossly unfair” decision by the Government to allow “beauty salons, gyms and pubs” to open from the 12th April but “not allow young people to return to their campuses to study.”

It would be grossly unfair if Government allows beauty salons, gyms and pubs to open from 12 April but not allow young people to return to their campuses to study. — Richard Taylor (@RichardTaylor_) March 27, 2021

You can read the full email from the Vice-Chancellor here.

The government’s full document about the return to campuses can be read here.