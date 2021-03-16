New Vaccination Centre to open in Loughborough

A new vaccine centre is being opened to the public at Loughborough Hospital from the 17th March, Charnwood Borough Council has announced.
The centre, which was opened as a centre to vaccinate health and social care staff in early February, has been repurposed now that “the majority of these groups have been protected”.
Currently, those aged 55+ and those with underlying health conditions are eligible for vaccination.
The new centre will be open from 8am to 4pm, seven days a week.
The news follows a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, and deaths now below 100 per day nationally.
In Loughborough, daily reported cases continue to fall after a short period of increase in late February, although Loughborough has remained below the national average.
