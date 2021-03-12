Golden Globes 2021

Volunteer writer, Leah Langley, gives us a run down of this years Golden Globe Awards

The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place, 2 months later than its usual date, on February 28th, 2021. The ceremony had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was aired on NBC as the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosting the show. Award nominees dialled into the show, from home, with the live audience containing frontline workers and first responders of the pandemic. Whilst the show is usually one of the most watched programmes of the year, there was a dramatic decline in the number of viewers this year and it was the least viewed Golden Globe Awards telecasting since the 2008 65th Golden Globe Awards.

Many people, celebrities included, had spoken out about the awards in the lead up to the event, and many key messages were delivered on the night in relation to the need for diversity across the awards. Much controversy came from the categorisation of the film; ‘Minari’, being placed into the category for Best Foreign Language Film despite it being an American Film depicting a Korean American family. There were also major concerns around the nominations for the film; ‘Music’, which sees actress Maddie Ziegler play an autistic character despite not being autistic herself. There was a grave concern for what impact the film could have for the perception and handling of autistic people. Another key concern was the news that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), who are responsible for the bestowment of the awards, had not had a single Black member for over twenty years. There were universal calls for gender, race, and cultural diversity.

Whilst the awards were met with controversy, there were still causes for celebrations for many of the night’s winners. Chadwick Boseman was, posthumously, awarded Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Crown had the biggest success of the night, scooping four awards, including Best TV Series – Drama. The Queen’s Gambit and Schitt’s Creek were the next best successes in the TV Series category, scooping two awards each. Whilst, in the Film category, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland, and Soul also picked up two awards each. Jane Fonda won the Cecil B DeMille Award, which is an honorary Golden Globe Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, whilst Norman Lear won the Carol Burnett Award for “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

Here is the full list of the night’s winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Nomadland

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture: Jodie foster, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director – Motion Picture: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Soul

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: Minari (USA)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Best TV Series – Drama: The Crown

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy: Schitt’s Creek

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series or TV Movie: The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: John Boyega, Small Axe

Cecil B DeMille Award – Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award – Norman Lear

Header Image and Edited by Sophie Alexander – Entertainment Editor