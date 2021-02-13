Bridgerton Review

Volunteer Writer, Amie Woodyatt, explores Netflix’s smash hit series, ‘Bridgerton’

Warning: spoilers ahead.

Not that it needs a warning. Frankly it’s glaringly obvious that Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings are going to get together just by watching the trailer. I still enjoyed watching them fall in love though; I am a romantic at heart.

Bridgerton is now Netflix’s most watched original series ever, being watched by 82 million households in just a month, so if you haven’t seen it… Then I suppose that’s valid, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

One genuinely refreshing and wonderful thing to see was the positive representation of mixed-race couples. To see Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page promenade and everyone stare for their beauty, rather than because they have different coloured skin, strikes a chord deep in my soul.

“Love conquers all.”

Race is touched on in episode four, and it’s apparent that the King falling in love with and marrying a black woman has resulted in the racial equality seen in the series. Imagine if a woman of colour entering the royal family only had the same effect in real life…

As it is set in 1813, many may think we’ve moved past people staring, but as one half of a mixed-race couple let me tell you, people still stare. Not positively, but judgementally.

The judgement sucks (understatement), so it was fantastic to see mixed-race couples, relations, and friends so normalised in Bridgerton.

There’s also something many of us may be missing due to the restrictions of lockdown: sex. So. Much. Sex. At one point they’re just having sex in different places (from a small… outbuilding? to the lakeside, to the library) and the montage goes on for a solid three and a half minutes.

Doesn’t sound like too long until you’re having to turn your laptop down for fear of your parents hearing sex noises come out of your room for a solid three minutes.

Yes, I’m 23 and still don’t willingly watch sex scenes with my parents. If you do, that’s wonderful, please do carry on.

I’d also like to add that Simon relying on the pull-out method was going to fail someday. Daphne’s sex education was awful, but Simon’s wasn’t great either. Please talk about safe sex with your GP, partner, and friends.

Aside from the great diversity and generous amounts of sex, there is also some good character development and little side stories.

I’m particularly intrigued by Eloise Bridgerton. I would so love for her to run away in season 2, become a writer, be queer, and live an adventurous life being a wild and free woman. Though the parallels with Jo March suggest she may end up married, but perhaps with the ability to stretch her educational legs.

There’s a lot to be developed in season 2, so I’m glad it has been announced, though it is set to focus on Anthony Bridgerton. There are a lot of character flaws to iron out with that one, but I’m hoping we also get to see development in other areas – more discussion about the underground queer scene, women’s rights, and hopefully better sex education.

Though for 1813, the latter is very unlikely.

Here’s to season two, dear reader, and may it be as scandalous as the first.

Edited and Header Image by Sophie Alexander – Entertainment Editor