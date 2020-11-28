Una Serata con Pizza Italiana

Volunteer writer, Amie Woodyatt, shares her love for food and also the beauty of cooking it. This is a a great way to spend time with your household!

Each household will inevitably be unique, with its own mix of students who like different things. Cards, drinking (sensibly) games, heck – even watching I’m a Celeb in the kitchen together – get a group chat going and just put ideas in it.

One great idea that provides you with the opportunity to get to know your new lockdown buddies even better, is food.

It goes without saying that food is a big motivator in my life; today it was the only reason I got out of my bed.

Lockdown has been tough and we’re only on day three (probably several more days by the time you read this). To survive the next month, my flat has promised to socialise more often, usually with the theme of food.

This evening, the incredibly talented Sabrina made – from scratch – her family recipe pizza.

Folks let me tell you, I have had a fair few pizzas in my life, but this was something new.

For starts, she oven baked them in dishes, with raised sides, that were rectangular. Round is not the Naples way. The base was also thick and fluffy, not thin and crispy like the “Italian-style” pizzas we blissfully inhale at restaurants.

Back when we could go to restaurants.

The pizza was almost sweet? It was melt-in-the-mouth, the tomato sauce was juicy (yeah, I said it), the cheese was melted into the tomato – it was just great.

And while we waited for it to cook in the oven (also, while we ate it), we chatted about everything from university, to living abroad, to children (I explained that mine will be four legged and furry).

Oh, and a sprinkling of Covid-19. Of course.

Talking over food is a great way to get to know others in your household; it also gives people a chance to show off their culinary skills. It’s almost like Come Dine With Me, but you can’t give scathing reviews because you have to live with these people and only these people for a month.

At the end of the day, we’re all in this together – get that group chat active, suggest a night, and get cooking!

