What do Tier 2 restrictions mean for University life?

With Tier 2 Covid Restrictions beginning today we went to speak to the University and Charnwood Borough Council to find out a bit more about what the new restrictions mean for life here in Loughborough.

Presenter: Sophie Bracher

Camera Operator: Ben Cooke, Joshua Gray, James Bostock

Audio Operator: David Owens, Ben Cooke

Editor: Ben Cooke

Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today!