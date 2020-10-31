LSU Media

What do Tier 2 restrictions mean for University life?

0
By on Loughborough, LSUTV, LSUTV News, News

With Tier 2 Covid Restrictions beginning today we went to speak to the University and Charnwood Borough Council to find out a bit more about what the new restrictions mean for life here in Loughborough.

Presenter: Sophie Bracher
Camera Operator: Ben Cooke, Joshua Gray, James Bostock
Audio Operator: David Owens, Ben Cooke
Editor: Ben Cooke
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

LSUTV Station Manager 2020-21 LSU Media Technical Officer 2019-20

