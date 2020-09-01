Cafés to re-open across campus

Today, campus re-opens after the long bank holiday weekend, with a number of campus catering outlets also opening their shutters for the first time since the campus closed.

Four additional catering outlets will be now reopening on weekdays, including:

Holywell Café : 2 September, 8.30am – 3.30pm

: 2 September, 8.30am – 3.30pm EHB Grill : 2 September, 8.30am – 3.30pm

: 2 September, 8.30am – 3.30pm Library Café : 2 September, 10am – 4.30pm

: 2 September, 10am – 4.30pm Sir David Davies Café: 2 September, 8.30am – 3.30pm

The Martin Hall Café will be also reopening from next Monday, with opening hours from 8.30am to 15.30pm.

This re-opening is in addition to the other current catering options available on campus, including the Caterpod which sits outside the Hazlerigg Building every weekday lunchtime from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Other outlets such as the James France and EHB Shops, and the West Park Café will open later in the month.

In line with government guidelines face coverings will need to be worn for takeaway options, with new university guidelines extending this to all communal areas on campus from the 7th September.

Loughborough Students’ Union’s Café Piazza and Spar have been open on weekdays from August 4th, with the newly renovated café open from 8:30am, and the shop from 10am. Both close at 2pm.