Welcome to Loughborough!

Congratulations on your results, and welcome to Loughborough University – let’s show you around!

Loughborough University is a fantastic place to live, work, and study – but it’s a huge campus, and there’s so much to see! So while you can’t be there in person, we’ve done the hard work to help show you around!

East Park

East Park is home to English, Arts and Design, and Towers Hall!

Central Park

Central Park is home to many of your academic departments, hockey, and HiPAC!

Village Park

Village Park is home to almost all of the Halls of Residence here at Loughborough!

West Park

West Park is home to Engineering, STEM, and Loughborough Sport’s Holywell Park!

