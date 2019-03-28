Make-Up Must Haves

Maria Petreanu, Label Volunteer, brings us a list of her favourite makeup products of the month.

We’ve all got those holy grail products we swear we can’t live without. The ones that make our heart skip a beat when they unexpectedly run out. Whether you’re all about that natural glow and love your moisturising lip balm, or you enjoy going for the full-face glam look, you can probably pinpoint those “desert island” products you’re in love within a heartbeat. Well if, like me, you’re a bit nosy when it comes to other people’s favourites and would like a peek at a fellow beauty lover’s make-up bag for some “must-have” product inspiration, look no further – here are my top 3 make-up essentials for this month.

CYO Life Proof Foundation

Recently, I’ve embarked on a journey to find the perfect foundation – one that ticks all the boxes. Natural, great coverage, lasts morning till night. All this, preferably without breaking the bank.

To me, that magic product is the CYO Life Proof Foundation. It comes with a handy pump and travel-friendly packaging, has a pretty good shade range (although there is still room to improve there) and ticks all the necessary boxes. With medium but buildable coverage and a satin-matte finish, this foundation manages to make my skin look smooth and healthy even on bad skin days. And the best part is, you can get this in Boots for £7.50.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

If you’re an avid make-up lover, you’ve definitely heard about this classic. I can confirm this is indeed one of the prettiest lipsticks I have ever tried – for its luxurious packaging, perfect “your lips but better” shade, and creamy comfortable texture. You can pair this lipstick with almost any eye look, whether you’ve gone for “no make-up” makeup or are rocking a sultry smokey eye. The £24 price point is not necessarily student-friendly, however, this can definitely be one of those special occasion products you either get gifted or spoil yourself with on your birthday.

I Heart Revolution Highlighter in Goddess Of Love

If you’re someone who loves that wet, glowing from within and a little bit “in your face” type of highlighter, you need to pop down to your local Superdrug and swatch this beauty from I Heart Revolution. This champagne-toned highlighter glides on like a dream and does not cling to any dry patches, texture or pores. You can choose how much you want to apply and can easily take it from a subtle shimmer to a glowing goddess moment in a few brush swipes. There really aren’t any downsides to this amazing £4.99 product!

With this being said, if you’re in a bit of a rut with your make-up routine at the moment and the cold winter months have gotten the best of you, I definitely encourage you to try out some of these products or just treat yourself to a new exciting launch. After all, make-up is all about experimenting and having fun!