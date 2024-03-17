James Peat – Candidate for Democracy and Communities Executive Officer

Executive elections are up and running – with 12 candidates across the board, elections allow students to vote for others who promise to change and support the way the university is ran.

One of those candidates is James Peat, who is running for Democracy and Communities Executive Officer. The role is responsible for promoting democracy and encouraging accountability within the Union, as well as representing LSU on a number of different committees.

As a third year History student, James has spent a lot of time involved in societies and student groups. As a committee member for Flix Cinema Society, he’s been involved in a range of planning and organisation for events. As well as that, James has been an active member of the Quiz, Sri Lankan, Hiking and Debate society – showcasing his passion for involvement and willingness to try new things. His time in both David Collett and Robert Bakewell halls has allowed him to maximise his participation in hall events and meet a range of different people.

James highlights his three main manifesto points: Ensuring safety and well-being for students in vulnerable positions, improving representation, accessibility and funding of student communities and prioritising student feedback and communication at all times. With a priority of student representation, James is aiming to improve the experience and accessibility of students at the Union, as well as raise the student voice.