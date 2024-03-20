2024 Election Results

This is the exclusive release of the numbers behind this year’s LSU Student Leadership Elections

The results see your new Union Executive Team look as follows:

President – Rachael Alvey

Democracy & Communities Executive Officer – James Peat

Academic Experience Executive Officer – James Simpson

Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Executive Officer – Atlas Alberich

Sport Executive Officer and Athletic Union President – Frankie Suckling

Loughborough Students’ Union said in a statement:

Congratulations to the Student Leadership Elections winners and every other candidate who fought for their beliefs. We wish you all the best as you take on your new responsibilities. We know that you will work hard to represent the interests of all students. We are confident that you will serve your fellow students with passion, dedication, and integrity, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact you will make at LSU. Thank you again for your dedication, and congratulations on your election. We are proud of you and wish you all the best for the year ahead. We want to thank all the Loughborough students who took the time to read the manifestos, meet with the candidates, and use their voices to make a difference at LSU. Your trust in our execs means a lot to us, and they will be a driving force in making the changes you want to see at LSU. Your commitment to student leadership and engagement is genuinely inspiring. Your participation and engagement with the democratic process are critical to ensuring that LSU remains a vibrant and inclusive student community. We hope you are all looking forward to the year ahead, and we are excited to see what the future holds for LSU.

From all of us here at LSU Media, thank you for engaging with us throughout this period, and we look forward to working alongside you into the future.