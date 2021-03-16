Harry and Meghan: Should We Care?

Label volunteer Amy Frith gives us her opinion on the ongoing Royal Family ‘scandal’ and answers the titular question: should we care?

The ‘tell-all’ interview with Oprah that aired on the 7th March was a damaging, yet not unsurprising, report on the treatment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Royal Family. Talks on racism, security and mental health were central, and could all lead to the downfall of the institution, which has notoriously maintained a tight grasp on all scandalous stories which may affect their public view.

The main takeaway from the interview (especially in the eyes of Piers Morgan) was the allegation of racism by members of the family. Both Harry and Meghan talked of questions being raised over what skin colour their son, Archie, would be. Racism within the Royal Family and the institution is nothing new as colonialism and imperialism are at the heart of the foundations of the Commonwealth. Yet to see the racism be displayed so clearly, and in 2021, is shocking even for those like me who are overly aware of the racism which is clear.

“also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”

Among the British press, it was clear to see that they were attacked, and to many this was rightly so – the culmination of years of trolling and hatred directed towards Meghan for reasons I see as not apparent. Young people were keen to support Harry and Meghan on social media, supporting the narrative of the outdated Royal Family who are out of touch with reality, and don’t represent the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Of this, I personally agree, the traditional outlook that they have on life and society is only reinforced through their lack of support for Meghan with her mental health, as it would be damning for the Royals were she offered support.

“I went to the institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help … And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

It’s time for the institution to know that by protecting their traditionalist values and norms, they are doing more damage than good, and Harry and Meghan exposed that to show a truth to how they “trap” the family. The tight-knit institution is more damaging than good, being afraid to expand and speak about racism within the Commonwealth, and even in their own family; this just shows that they are more damaging than good in the ever changing society within the UK.

Social media is quick to make connections, the most prominent being the tabloid and treatment of Meghan mirroring that of the late Princess Diana, who too was harassed by the media after her divorce to Prince Charles. The public, young people in particular, love Meghan as people loved Diana, and this interview is quick to remind people of the ‘People’s Princess’ and how hostile the Royal institution is to those outsiders who connected with people and acted outside of the morals and norms they were used to.

Harry and Meghan will never re-join the rest of their family and this interview was a clear wake up call for the Royals and the public’s view.

Header designed by Annabel Smith – Assistant Head of Design

Article edited by Connor Wade – Politics Editor