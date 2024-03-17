Magazine Pitches Now Open!

Our second magazine of the year will be themed around DESTRUCTION! Anything from breaking down barriers, challenging systematic discrimination, and physical demolition. We want your ideas!

To submit your pitch click here…

We welcome any pitch ideas, and strongly encourage relating your topic to student life. Whether that is by focussing on a specific group of students, or including quotes from students/ staff. The deadline to submit your pitch is 23rd March and the deadline to have written your article is the 2nd April.

If your article is selected for our magazine, it should be no more than 600 words and if possible we ask you come up with a title (but no worries if you cannot think of one)!

We look forward to seeing your pitches! If you have any questions message us on Instagram @lborolabel