Loughborough Applicants Receive A-Level Results

Thousands of Loughborough applicants have today received their A-Level results, guaranteeing themselves a place at the top-10 university for the next academic year.

In what has been a record year for results, with with 44.8% of students getting A* or A grades, the University has had to cancel any plans to open up clearing or adjustment places due to the number of successful applicants.

This is the second year of replacement results, after exams were cancelled once again due to the Coronavirus. Last year, 38.5% achieved the top-two grades.

The University, Students Union and Media Outlets have been welcoming the new students to campus, who will make up the second ‘Coronavirus cohort’.

May of these will have put Loughborough as their ‘first choice’ option, with the admissions service UCAS saying that a record 396,000 students admitted to their first choice option – up 8%.

This will come as relief to many, who have experienced one of the most challenging Sixth Form or College experiences in recent history – although this added resilience will likely become useful in later life.

Congratulations to everyone admitted to Loughborough today! We can’t wait to see you in September.