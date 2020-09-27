We have received many questions on how to get involved at LSU Media and with freshers arriving as we speak, we thought it would be a great time to explain what the four sections of LSU Media are and how you can get involved.

Label is the student magazine and publication here at Loughborough University. Label is a great way to gain journalistic skills by writing articles and getting what you think matters the most, out there. At the beginning of each month, the Label Committee release their briefs on the LSU Media Volunteer Facebook group. Briefs about: sport, entertainment, music, culture, features, politics and news are released so, there is variety of things you can write about. However, if you would like to write about a subject which hasn’t been mentioned in the briefs then feel free to contact any of the editors to discuss your ideas. Label also has space for any keen graphic designers – to go along with the articles are headers, which can be created by any budding volunteers. Label is a great way to gain skills in the field of journalism and to get your work out there.

Lens is the official student photography group of Loughborough University. Lens is an opportunity for any amateur and keen photographers to showcase their work by participating in a range of training courses, engaging shoots and events – all whilst using the professional equipment LSU Media has on offer. Lens at LSU Media will help you develop and create your own photography skills whether you’re a complete beginner or an expert! By joining our volunteer group, you can see all the updates on how to get involved at Lens.

LCR is the Loughborough Campus Radio – the official student radio station at Loughborough University. Since 1973, LCR has broadcasted to each and every student at Loughborough whether that be through music shows, political debates or live sports – LCR has everything covered. LCR is broadcasted from the studios inside our very own Students’ Union so, it is incredibly accessible to all students. To see all the latest updates on how you can get involved at LCR, join our media volunteer group on Facebook!

LSUTV is the official student TV station at Loughborough University. LSUTV has a diverse range of content from sports and entertainment, news and even documenting the day-to-day happenings on campus. LSUTV also has many opportunities to gain industry-level experience; whether that be through writing and editing videos, producing, live shows, short films and even motion graphics! LSUTV are constantly out and about documenting life at Loughborough University so, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved through our media volunteers group.

At LSU Media, we are looking forward to meeting all of the new volunteers who will be helping us to create lots of new content throughout the year. As mentioned many times in this post, please join our media volunteers group to stay up-to-date on all the latest news regarding LSU Media and how you can get involved with many different projects!

Header by Joshua Gray/LSU Media.