Returning for the Summer Term | Newsflash

By on LSUTV, LSUTV News


With restrictions starting to ease and pubs starting to reopen, we sent Rosa down to talk to Richard Taylor and Matt Youngs to find out what the Summer Term will look like back in Loughborough!

Presenter: Rosa Serret
Camera Operator: Chris Leroux, Cameron Glenwright, Ben Cooke
Editor: Ben Cooke
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today! Visit our website at media.lsu.co.uk and follow us on Twitter, @lsutvonline.

LSUTV Station Manager 2020-21 LSU Media Technical Officer 2019-20

