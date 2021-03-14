Bafta Award Nominations 2021

Volunteer Writer, Leah Langley, runs through this years BAFTA nominees

The BAFTA Film Awards have released their full nominations list for 2021 which has been received with a welcome reception. After last year’s nominations sparked outrage, there have been many changes made to this year’s voting procedures after an in-depth investigation into membership and voting. The 2020 nominations failed, not only to recognise female directors but to adequately recognise ethnic minority groups, as all acting nominations were all-white. A seven-month review has seen BAFTA implement over 120 changes to its voting, membership, and campaigning processes. Such changes could result in a new landscape of award winners that BAFTA has never seen before; with unexpected names and films climbing their way into the top ranks.

This year’s list has 24 acting nominees from ethnic minority groups which has seen a huge change in the running’s of the acting categories. Daniel Kaluuya, Riz Ahmed, Dominique Fishback, Tahar Rahim, and Bukky Bakray have all made an appearance in the acting categories. However, some expected nominees, who were Oscar front runners, have been excluded from the list.

Four of the directors that have received nominations are females, and three are also nominated for ‘Best Film Not in the English Language’. ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Rocks’ are leading the field this year with 7 nominations each, closely followed by ‘The Father’, ‘Mank’, ‘Minari’, and ‘Promising Young Woman’ who all have six nominations.

‘Nomadland’ was the first ever film to win top spot at both the Toronto and Venice film festivals and director, Chloe Zhao, has received nominations for her work and has said to be the one to watch. The best actor category has seen the late Chadwick Boseman, who most famously played Black Panther in the Marvel franchise, to be nominated for his work in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’; who critics have been ecstatic with his ‘fiery and enthralling’ 1920’s portrayal. If he is successful in claiming the award, he will be the second ever performer to do so, posthumously.

It is tough to call which stars and films will take home the awards at the end of the night and how things will run considering the on-going pandemic, but it is set to be a BAFTA’s to remember.

Edited By Sophie Alexander – Entertainment Editor

Header Image by Christos Alamanioti