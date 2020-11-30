Asymptomatic Testing | Newsflash

Loughborough University opened a new Asymptomatic Testing facility on campus last week, we took a trip over to show you how it works!
Presenter: Bethan Clargo
Editor: Ben Cooke
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke
LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today! Follow us on Twitter, @lsutvonline.
- VACCINNATION CENTRE: Loughborough to be one of the first
- UNIVERSITY TO STOP IN-PERSON TEACHING: Find out more about the end of term
- COVID COOKING: Why not warm yourself up with some Rock Cakes?
- HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: The University COO updates students