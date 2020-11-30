LSU Media

Asymptomatic Testing | Newsflash

By on LSUTV, LSUTV News, News

Loughborough University opened a new Asymptomatic Testing facility on campus last week, we took a trip over to show you how it works!

Presenter: Bethan Clargo
Editor: Ben Cooke
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

LSUTV Station Manager 2020-21 LSU Media Technical Officer 2019-20

