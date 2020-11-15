Home for Christmas | Newsflash

Following the new guidance on students returning home for Christmas being released on Wednesday, we went to speak with Richard Taylor to find out how Loughborough will be implementing the guidance.
NB: This was filmed in full accordance with the current national lockdown restrictions. For more information click here.
Presenter: Rosa Serret
Editor: Ben Cooke
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke
