2020 US Presidential Election Results LIVE

Join Label throughout the night as we bring you live results from the 2020 US Presidential Election in which America are choosing between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

A Rundown of the 2020 Election

Set to be one of the highest turnouts in US election history, nearly 100 million Americans have already cast their ballots in early voting. In one of the most highly contested elections to date, the candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win the election. Usually throughout the night, it is clear to see which candidate will meet the 270 threshold however, the large number of Americans who have cast their ballot through postal voting means this has complicated these matters.

The first polls to close will be at 7pm EST (12am GMT) and all polling stations will close by 9pm local time on 3rd November.

