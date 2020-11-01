LSU Media

Find out more about Media Membership

You are at:»»»»Back to the Bubble | Sport!

Back to the Bubble | Sport!

0
By on Loughborough Sport, LSUTV, LSUTV Sport, Sport

Continuing our series looking at how life on campus has changed as a result of the pandemic, we sent Hannah to see how the most important aspect of Loughborough life has changed!

NB: This was filmed before the latest Tier 2 and National Restrictions were announced, check the Lboro Sport website for the most up to date information: lboro.ac.uk/sport/coronavirus/

Presenter: Hannah McCann
Camera Operator: Ben Cooke, Bethan Clargo
Editor: Hannah McCann
Producer: Hannah McCann
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today! Visit our website at media.lsu.co.uk and follow us on Twitter, @lsutvonline.

Share.

About Author

LSUTV Station Manager 2020-21 LSU Media Technical Officer 2019-20

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Copyright © 2020 Loughborough Students' Union Media