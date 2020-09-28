Move In Day 4 | Freshers 2020

It’s Day 4 of Freshers 2020! Moving in today were Elvyn, DC, HF and Rutherford… Take a look at the best bits!
Presenter: Joshua Gray
Camera Operator: Bethan Clargo
Audio Operator: Ben Cooke
Editor: Joshua Gray
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke
