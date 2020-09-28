LSU Media

Find out more about our COVID-19 plans

You are at:»»»Move In Day 4 | Freshers 2020

Move In Day 4 | Freshers 2020

0
By on Entertainment, Freshers, Freshers 2020, LSUTV, LSUTV Entertainment, LSUTV Freshers

It’s Day 4 of Freshers 2020! Moving in today were Elvyn, DC, HF and Rutherford… Take a look at the best bits!

Presenter: Joshua Gray
Camera Operator: Bethan Clargo
Audio Operator: Ben Cooke
Editor: Joshua Gray
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today! Visit our website at media.lsu.co.uk and follow us on Twitter, @lsutvonline.

Share.

About Author

LSU Media Technical Officer 2020-21 LSUTV Station Manager 2019-20 LSU Media Head of Training 2018-19

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Copyright © 2020 Loughborough Students' Union Media