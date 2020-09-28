Move In Day 4 | Freshers 2020

LSUTV is one of the most successful student TV stations in the country, picking up 21 awards and over 15 commendations since 2010. Established in 2001, we operate as an independent production company, producing news, sport and entertainment coverage of events across Loughborough.

LSUTV is known for its live broadcasting, and a number of notable alumni have continued within the industry after being members, including broadcasters Ore Oduba, Radzi Chinyanganya, Katie Shanahan and Ben Croucher.