LSU Media

Find out more about our COVID-19 plans

You are at:»»Move in Day 3 | Freshers 2020

Move in Day 3 | Freshers 2020

0
By on Freshers, Freshers 2020, LSUTV


It’s Day 3 of Freshers 2020! Moving in today were Faraday, The Holt and Towers. We sent Sophie along to see what the day was like!

Presenter: Sophie Bracher
Producer: Sophie Bracher
Camera Operator: Ben Cooke, David Owens
Audio Operator: Bethan Clargo
Editor: David Owens
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today!

Share.

About Author

LSUTV Station Manager 2020-21 LSU Media Technical Officer 2019-20

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Copyright © 2020 Loughborough Students' Union Media