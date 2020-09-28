Move in Day 3 | Freshers 2020

It’s Day 3 of Freshers 2020! Moving in today were Faraday, The Holt and Towers. We sent Sophie along to see what the day was like!
Presenter: Sophie Bracher
Producer: Sophie Bracher
Camera Operator: Ben Cooke, David Owens
Audio Operator: Bethan Clargo
Editor: David Owens
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke
LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today!
- BACK TO THE BUBBLE: University COO warns students to be careful on campus
- FRESHERS LINEUP: Find out what events you can expect this Freshers week!
- LSU STATEMENT ON STUDENT OPPORTUNITIES: ‘Activities to be delivered digitally’
- FRESHERS 2020 MOVE IN DAYS: Check out Move in Day 2