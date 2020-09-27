LSU Media

Move in Day 2 | Freshers 2020

By on Entertainment, Freshers, Freshers 2020, LSUTV, LSUTV Entertainment, LSUTV Freshers


It’s already day 2 of freshers! Moving in today were Falkner Eggington (Falk Egg), Hazelrigg-Rutland (Rigg-Rut) and Royce (Royce 😂). So we went along to see how it all went down!

Presenter: Sophie Bracher
Producer: Joshua Gray
Camera Operator: Joshua Gray, Lois George
Audio Operator: Neve Short
Editor: Natalie Doyle
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

