Move in Day 2 | Freshers 2020



It’s already day 2 of freshers! Moving in today were Falkner Eggington (Falk Egg), Hazelrigg-Rutland (Rigg-Rut) and Royce (Royce 😂). So we went along to see how it all went down!

Presenter: Sophie Bracher

Producer: Joshua Gray

Camera Operator: Joshua Gray, Lois George

Audio Operator: Neve Short

Editor: Natalie Doyle

Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

