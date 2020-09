This year there are 5, yes 5, Move in Day’s. Here at LSUTV we’ll be there to cover them all so we went down to Butler Court, Claudia Parsons and Telford to find out how day 1 went!

Presenter: Joshua Gray

Producer: Ben Cooke

Camera Operator: James Bostock, Ben Cooke

Audio Operator: David Owens

Editor: Ben Cooke

Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

