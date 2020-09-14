First COVID cases in Loughborough for 2 weeks | Case Update 13/9

Public Health England has announced the latest COVID case numbers for Loughborough, which show the first reported cases for over two weeks.

3 positive cases were confirmed last week across Loughborough, of which all were located in the Loughborough University area, which covers all of campus, William Morris and the Old Ashby Road .

Cases have been rising dramatically over the country across the last week, and Loughborough is no exception, with a total of 37 cases across Charnwood in the week ending September 6th.

The Label COVID-19 Case tracker is updated each weekday with the latest 7-day figures. Data from PHE is 4 days delayed.

The borough has therefore seen almost a 200% rise in cases compared to the previous 7 day period, similar to the national average.

Loughborough had been ‘case-free’ for two weeks, and the campus area had not reported a single case since mid-May.

With students returning to Loughborough, it is likely that we will see the University area, as well as the student-heavy Storer & Queens Park, have a dramatic increase in cases over the next few weeks.

Label will be updating the figures on our Loughborough Coronavirus Map every weekday with the latest figures, and will post weekly updates on the latest situation across the town.

Notes on Methodology

Cases at the local-level are split into Middle Super Output Areas (MSOAs) – small areas with around 7,200 average population.

Counts of between 0 and 2 cases per MSOA are shown as ‘0-2’, to protect the identity of those who have tested positive in that area, and therefore no data is available until cases hit 3 in each MSOA.

Data is collected by Public Health England, and is updated every 7 days for each calendar week, at a 4 day delay. Weekly data is published on Thursdays. You can download a copy of the data for Loughborough here.