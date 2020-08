Watch Loughborough’s top two rugby sides take on the University of Bath in 2008’s edition of the Real Varsity!

Loughborough Students Women’s 1st XV provide the curtain raiser for the Men’s fixture, with Loughborough’s skydiving team dropping in to deliver the main event match ball for the Men’s 1st XV’s evening kick off.

First broadcast on Wednesday 30th April 2008.

Presenter: Ore Oduba

Commentary: Ben Croucher, Dave Rogers

Analysis: Tom Woolrich, Mike Wernahm