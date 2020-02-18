New Music for 2020

Leah Langley gives us a lowdown of the must-listen albums released to brighten up the 2020 winter blues.

The new year means new music and new tunes to be dancing around to and blasting at full volume. 2019 saw many chart-toppers emerge and 2020 doesn’t look to be any different with many anticipated albums on the way.

Selena Gomez – Rare

Gomez has returned with her 3 rd solo studio album. She describes the track list as being her diary from the past few years. The lead single “Lose You To Love Me” is the lead single that was released on October 23 rd

solo studio album. She describes the track list as being her diary from the past few years. The lead single “Lose You To Love Me” is the lead single that was released on October 23 Release Date: 10th January 2020

Halsey – Manic

Halsey returns with her 3 rd studio album which includes “Graveyard”, “Clementine”, “Finally/Beautiful Stranger”, and the 2018 Billboard Hot 100 Number One single “Without Me”. The album also boasts appearances from Dominic Fike, Alanis Morissette, and Suga of BTS. Fans can expect to hear snippets of the album on Halsey’s Manic World Tour.

studio album which includes “Graveyard”, “Clementine”, “Finally/Beautiful Stranger”, and the 2018 Billboard Hot 100 Number One single “Without Me”. The album also boasts appearances from Dominic Fike, Alanis Morissette, and Suga of BTS. Fans can expect to hear snippets of the album on Halsey’s Manic World Tour. Release Date: 17th January 2020

Kesha – High Road

This will be the fourth studio Album from the American singer. The announcement of the album came in a video trailer that was premiered by Rolling Stone in October 2019. Produced by Kesha, Jeff Bhasker and Ryan Lewis, the new album is set to debut quite high in the chart.

Release Date: 31st January 2020

Louis Tomlinson – Walls

The One Direction superstar is set to release his debut solo album on the 31 st January 2020. The album is being released through Syco Music and Arista Records. Fans will have already heard 4 tracks from the album which have all been released as singles: “Two Of Us”, “Kill My Mind”, “We Made It”, and “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart”.

January 2020. The album is being released through Syco Music and Arista Records. Fans will have already heard 4 tracks from the album which have all been released as singles: “Two Of Us”, “Kill My Mind”, “We Made It”, and “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart”. Release Date: 31st January 2020

Green Day – Father Of All …

Green Day are back with their 13 th studio album. Lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong describes the album as “The new soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic” expressing that the lyrics are about “the life AND death of the party”.

studio album. Lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong describes the album as “The new soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic” expressing that the lyrics are about “the life AND death of the party”. Release Date: 7th February 2020

Featured image by Frankie Stevens.