Media Chair Results

Tonight, we revealed our new Media Chair for 2019-2020! The election process was brilliant and each candidate proposed excellent ideas for the future of LSU Media.

An amazing amount of volunteers voted this year and so we say thank you to those who have gotten involved and we hope you continue to participate and express your sense of creativity and production with us in the future. An incredible 65 Media members voted this year!!! Thank you very much for putting in your vote for our future.

Now for the big reveal! We can now announce that the majority vote was for…..

CHRIS LEROUX

A huge congratulations and well done to the other candidates, Ed Radford and Meg Jocson-Ong.

We can’t wait to work with everyone next year, embracing new changes that are heading our way.

Love, Label x

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna