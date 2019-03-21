L’boro’s Best Night Out

Volunteer writer, Abby Clapson, brings us a look at what she considers to be the best night out in Loughborough.

As a first-year undergraduate student at Loughborough University, I have tried out just about every restaurant, bar, and club in town – ticking most off the list during fresher’s week. Consequently, I am here to give you an insight into the best night out on offer in Loughborough.

The favourite night for many is Saturday in town. With the Union being closed most of the time, if you’re feeling like having a night out on the weekend then Firefly and Echos have your back. I find these to be the perfect destinations for when friends from home come to visit you and want a jam-packed weekend which covers the entire Loughborough University experience. Money-wise, cabs from the University to town are only about £2 and entry to Firefly (a bar in town often used for pre-drinks) is free, so this is good for those on a budget. Firefly’s music is House and RNB on a Saturday and they offer pre-bookable VIP tables which include a booth along with free champagne before 11:30 pm! Firefly also offers awesome drinks deals, especially for Loughborough Hall Committee members.

On a Saturday, most people leave Firefly for Echos – where entry costs between £3-5. Echos consists of two rooms offering different styles of music, helping to cater to everyone’s taste. The main room, labelled ‘Partylicious’, offers Party, RNB, Dance and Indie music; ‘The White Room’ offers House, Tech and Techno music. Echos also offer drinks deals on a Saturday, meaning you can have a fun night out without spending your entire student loan. A popular deal amongst the students is the 2 for £5 VK’s.

A night out in town is not complete without a cheeky McDonalds! To get the best night out experience, most people get food before getting cabs or taking the long walk back to campus. If the queue is too long in McDonald’s, which it often is (especially if you leave the club late), there is always Maxin’s just around the corner. Maxin’s also offers fast food, including spicy chicken wings, chicken strips, and mozzarella sticks.

When the night is over, there are always taxis available just past McDonald’s to get you home safely. If you are in a big group and willing to walk, it takes approximately half an hour to get back to campus.

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna