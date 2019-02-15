Refreshers Quiz: What Student will you be this Semester?

This Semester you could try to go to more lectures, or start as you mean to end and leave your fate to ReView. But can we predict what sort of student you’ll be before you even get to that point?
👇 Take the quiz below to see! 👇
Have you already dived into Semester two with gym and society memberships?
Yes, I’ve bought a new gym membership and want to try out even more societies!
No, I don’t have time for that alongside my degree.
I already had membership, I know what I can fit in.
I run a society and I’m in several others and I try and go to the gym with mates…
Is Firefly a society? I’m there most weeks, so it should be.
How do you feel about your 9AMs?
I didn’t know 9AM existed? 9PM is for pres though amiright?
They’re usually fine, but are hard work after a night out for a Union event, and sometimes I have other commitments in LSU…
I try. I really try. But UGH. I didn’t sign up for this effort.
They’re good, it means I’m awake for the rest of the day and get more work done.
If it’s important, it’s fine. It’s a bit of effort sometimes, but unless there was an event on the night before, I’m reasonably good at going.
What do you enjoy most about being a student?
Meeting friends alongside getting a degree.
So many nights out, student deals on drinks is the best thing.
All of the opportunities! Now I can say I’ve raised money for charity, I have more experience on my CV and I’ve made so many friends from the various committees I’ve sat on!
Being in an academic environment where new things are researched.
Trying new things, mostly within my department though. I want a good job but like, also friends. I think I actually like pasta most now…
Where’s your preferred place to study?
Pilkington Library, second, or even first floor.
Usually Pilks, I may even go to level 2 if it’s a big bit of work.
My department is quite nice to work in, but sometimes Pilks with friends.
Middle of Room 1 at 2AM
In the Union listening to ReView before a meeting, I do try and fit it in, promise.
What’s your go-to food for lunch?
Meal deal from the Union Co-op.
Pasta? A sandwich from the nearest café in my department? Depends what I have time for.
You mean breakfast? Beans on toast? Crisps?
I may make lunch if I have time before going somewhere, or may grab lunch with friends somewhere if I don’t have too much on.
I have time to meal prep, so anything from risotto, to tasty sandwiches.
Refreshers Quiz: What Student will You be this Semester?
