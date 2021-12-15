LSU Media

study carrell in the Loughborough library with a sticker on the desk reading 'this study space is out of use due to COVID-19 restrictions'
Photo by Ben Cooke.

In-Person Teaching To Move Online For Rest of Term

In a recent email sent out by Chief Operating Officer Richard Taylor, in-person teaching will move online from Wednesday 15th December for the final few days of term.

This change comes after the rise in Covid cases on campus over the weekend and applies to lectures, tutorials and seminars. However, campus operations will “otherwise operate close to normal”.

In regards to teaching in January, Taylor has stated that “in the absence of changes in Government rules, we will resume in January as planned”. Students do not need to return home early but, if they “may do so if [they]wish from the end of Tuesday”.

In recent news of the availability of booster vaccines by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Chief Operating Officer encourages students to take up the offer of a booster vaccination once it has been made available.

