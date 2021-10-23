Autumn Book Recommendations

Label Volunteer, Sydney Tarrant, details some of her favourite books to read for this Autumn.

Autumn always reminds me of going back to school, Gilmore girls and cosy jumpers. As the weather starts getting colder, nights in with a tea and a good book are starting to get more and more appealing. My new year’s resolution this year was to read a lot more, and I’ve definitely found some new favourites to get into the Autumn mood with.

November 9 by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover has become a ‘booktok’ sensation, and November 9 certainly lived up to expectations. When Fallon and Ben meet on Fallon’s last day in LA, they make a pact to see each other every November 9th to catch up on their year, and they aren’t allowed to talk in between the dates. I loved the characters and the story, and it left me feeling warm. It’s not your typical romance book as it has a lot of twist and turns, but it is the ultimate rainy day read.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Probably my favourite read of the year, Taylor Jenkins Reid is my new favourite author. She writes as though she is telling a real story and, after every book of hers I’ve read, I’ve looked up the characters to check they weren’t real. Evelyn Hugo is a famous actress and has never done an interview until now. She agrees to tell all about each of her seven husbands and her rise to fame, and has chosen Monique specifically to carry out the interview. A story about forbidden love, friendship and heartbreak, as well as living in the 1950s-80s as a woman, it truly is an inspiring read that made me cry. I really would urge anyone that hasn’t read this or any of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s books to immediately add all of them to your TBR.

The Shining by Stephen King

It wouldn’t be an October book recommendations without some horror thrown in there! An absolute classic by a renowned author: a book about a caretaker in an old hotel with some strange goings on – it’s not for the faint hearted. If you’ve already watched the film then definitely give the book a go (it’s always better), and if you haven’t read or watched it, it’s definitely one for Halloween.

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

This book isn’t necessarily new, but I only recently read it and am annoyed I waited so long! A very feel-good, autumnal YA that will definitely leave you feeling wholesome. Tiffy and Leon share a flat, and share a bed, but have never met. Leon works nights and Tiffy works days, so they never cross over – except for their conversations through post-it notes. With their own personal lives getting in the way, can you really fall for someone you’ve never met? An easy read that will give you all the feels.