University Announce Plans for the 2021/2022 Academic Year

The University has announced its plans for the new 2021/2022 Academic Year, including its update on face-to-face teaching and the releasing of timetables.

The University has announced that timetables for classes will be available on the myLboro app as well as online from the 13th September, with a mixture of online and in-person lectures.

It has been announced that most lectures will be held fully in person in the larger lecture theatres on campus. However, for the first two weeks of term, some of the larger lectures will be opening at “50% capacity to provide additional space for those in the room”.

This will be done by holding the larger lectures in person and live online through Microsoft Teams. The University is asking students to attend in person and online on alternate weeks which will be stated in the timetables coming out next week.

For in person lectures and working in study spaces, the University is encouraging students to wear a face covering. However, they also say that it is “not required”.

The University has also stated that their approach to in person and online lectures will be reviewed every two weeks during the first semester and the capacity for the lecture theatres will be increased if “it’s appropriate to do so”.

In regards to seminars and tutorials, these will be held in rooms with a much greater capacity than the number of students attending. This is similar for practical classes and workshops, which will take place in person and in smaller groups with additional space between workspaces for attendees.

One of the main updates regards the social and leisure activities on campus. All shops, eating places and cafes situated on campus will be open as normal as well as the venues and facilities in the Students’ Union.

In terms of club nights, the University states that “in line with the likely government requirement, you are likely to need to show proof of your vaccination status” before entering the Union club nights.

As we all know, sport is such a huge part of the Loughborough University experience. In the light of the update, the University is intending that there will be a full programme of sport and that “our venues will be open near normally”. The University also goes on to say that they are “awaiting final confirmation” but they are expecting the BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport) to resume with its national competitions.

Additionally, hall sport – known as IMS – recreational and social sport will resume with a full programme. Gyms and other facilities will be open in line with the latest guidelines put in place.

As vaccinations are being rolled out, the University is strongly encouraging all of the Loughborough students to get the Covid vaccination. In light of this, the University is planning to have drop-in vaccination centres on site.

More information regarding the 2021/2022 academic year can be found here.

Header image by Chris Leroux.