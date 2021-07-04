Lens Committee Applications 2021 – 2022

Applications for Lens Committee 2021 – 2022 are now open! You’ll be working alongside Cameron Glenwright, the Head of Lens for 2021 – 2022. Find out more about the various roles available below and how to apply:

Assistant Head of Lens

Advise the Head of Lens about volunteers who may require training, and assist in the organisation and running of training

Support the Head of Lens and help organise Freshers’ coverage, Elections coverage and coverage of other major events throughout the academic year

Organise the agenda of Lens Committee meetings and ensuring they are minuted each week, and chairing Lens Committee meetings in the absence of the Head of Lens

Head of Sports

Post weekly university sporting photography opportunities on the Media Volunteers Facebook page

Push for coverage of bigger one-off events

Organise and, where possible, providing sporting photography training to media volunteers

Liaise with AU and IMS t0 find new opportunities for volunteers

Head of Creative Shoots

Organise events based on creative photography

Liaise with societies and sections to create new opportunities for volunteers to expand their photography skills

Head of Studio Photography

Organise studio photography sessions / collaborations with societies and other sections

Liaise with other members hers of committee & external stakeholders to organise studio based photography training

Head of Events

Organise volunteers to cover events that have requested a presence from Lens

Find new and exciting events that Lens volunteers may be interested in covering

Supervise inexperienced volunteers during their coverage of events

If you are interested in applying for any of these roles, please fill out this form, and don’t forget to join our LSU Media Volunteers Facebook Group!