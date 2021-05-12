Interviewing Your Rag Chair Candidate!

Label sat down with your Rag Chair candidate for the 2021 Exec Elections!

Hettie Bawden

What are the main points of your manifesto?

My manifesto can be summarised in three words: students, charity and strategy. Within that, for students it is to increase accessible fundraising opportunities to a wide range demographic by collecting feedback from them. This is to improve communication and support to student fundraising groups and individuals that are perhaps not currently connected to the current structure of Rag. For charity, I will increase the efficiency of internally organised external events such as our international trips and national trips. So that more money can go to charities and also increase awareness of our charitable partners on campus and the campaigns that they run. Then for strategy, I will seek to create sponsorship with local businesses and develop partnerships and also create a budget plan to increase our charitable profit percentage whilst decreasing our administrative fees.

What previous experience do you have which is important to the role?

I think the best experience that I have is that I have been Rag Chair for the previous year so, I have seen the ins and outs of Rag. More importantly I have seen Rag stripped back to its very bare bones during the pandemic and seen all of the cracks and what’s wrong and taken some time to fix it so, that next year I will be able to offer continuity. The cracks will be filled in and we will be able to thrive as we move from the pandemic.

What is your favourite project?

I think it is very simple that my favourite is ‘Colour Dash’ because, it’s one of the first events freshers can get involved in and it is so much fun. Anyone can do it and I have a very fond memory of doing it in my first year with my housemates. I will always love it.

In what ways have you taken COVID restrictions into your manifesto?

I think, as I have said previously, this year being Rag Chair I have been able to identify the cracks in Rag’s current operations and so my manifesto is reflective of not just what I have been able to do already but also what still needs to be done. I am aware of the limitations with Covid-19 however, I am confident that I will be able to deliver on my manifesto points, with or without a pandemic.

Voting closes on Friday 14th May at 4pm!

