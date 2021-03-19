2021 Grammy Awards Results

Label volunteer, Leah Langley, outlines the results of the 2021 Grammy Awards, as well as providing her own opinion on the ceremony.

The 63rd Grammy Awards were broadcasted on Sunday March 14th and it did not disappoint. The four-hour long ceremony was heavily focused on live music performers as the host, Trevor Noah, eluded to the fact that people had been missing out on concert and live music performances due to the ongoing pandemic. The Grammys had instead decided its focus was on, in the words of Noah, “bringing the concert to you”, and with performances from Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and many more, people were quick to share their gratitude and appreciation for the show. Aside from the live music, attention was also on who would be taking home the awards for the night after one of the most diverse years that the music industry has ever seen. Here’s a brief outline of some of the winners on the night:

Taylor Swift made history when her album, ‘Folklore’, won the award for ‘Album of the Year’, becoming the first female artist to win this award three times. Billie Eilish won ‘Record of the Year’ with Everything I Wanted, whilst ‘Song of the Year’ was given to H.E.R’s Black Lives Matter themed song I Can’t Breathe. Megan Thee Stallion won ‘Best New Artist’, and British heartthrob, Harry Styles, took home the award for ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for his hit Watermelon Sugar. History continued to be made when Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande became the first female duo to win ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ for their tune Rain on Me. ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ was won by Dua Lipa for her album, ‘Future Nostalgia’. However, perhaps the biggest moment of history that was made during the ceremony came from none other than Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy. Beyoncé set a new record following being awarded her 28th Grammy, after winning ‘Best Music Video’, with her song Brown Skin Girl. The music video featured Wizkid and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who became second-youngest person ever to win a Grammy award at just 9-years-old.

The whole show was met with an outpouring of love as people were able to rejoice in their love for music once more, and there was no shortage of incredible moments. From the messages that were shared, to the awards that were won, it’s safe to say that the 2021 Grammy Awards won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

It was a great show for all to enjoy and I was definitely amongst those who was appreciative to have the night to look forward to. Seeing all the worthy winners pick up their awards was a nice distraction from the chaos of the world. Seeing the historic moments made the night that much more exciting. The ceremony was a nice reminder that, even during the darkest times, music stays with us throughout everything.

Header designed by Annabel Smith – Assistant Head of Design

Article Edited by Matthew Rousou – Label Music Editor