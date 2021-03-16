Volunteer writer Leah Langley shares with us a poem of hope, bringing some light with her beautiful words on new beginnings.
I will begin again as the girl who has a degree,
The one who can be proud and full of glee.
I will share my accomplishment with those I hold dear,
The ones who kept me going, the reason I am here.
I will begin again as a student once more,
The idea of continuing learning is one I adore.
I will spend my time with those who are wise,
The ones who inspire me and want me to rise.
I will begin again as a mother and maybe wife,
The pieces coming together to form a great life.
I will fill the house with love, comfort and care,
The most welcoming place, if I do so declare.
I will begin again as the girl who reached her dream,
The one who succeeded despite it seeming extreme.
I will hold my book, filled with my story to share,
The pages hold my soul; I’ve finally laid it bare.
