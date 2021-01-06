Loughborough SU to operate ‘100% digitally’

Following the announcement on Monday by Boris Johnson that England will be going into national lockdown, Loughborough Students’ Union has released an update on what they are providing to students.

In a statement by Matt Youngs, Union President, the “majority” of the Union building will be “closed” however the Piazza will remain open as a “dedicated study space” for those who are in Loughborough from 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday.

The Union Shop and the Purple Onion will remain open in order to provide essentials to those on campus, as well as the continuing operation of the ‘Click and Collect’ service.

Mr. Youngs also provided a list of Union shops’ and facilities’ opening times:

Union Building Shop: Monday-Sunday (10:30am-2.00pm)

Monday-Sunday (10:30am-2.00pm) The Purple Onion: Monday-Sunday (11:30am-6:00pm)

Monday-Sunday (11:30am-6:00pm) The College Shop: Closed until further notice.

Closed until further notice. The Art Shop: Closed until further notice.

Closed until further notice. The Stash Shop: Closed until further notice. However, a range of university-branding clothing will be available within The Union Building Shop.

Closed until further notice. However, a range of university-branding clothing will be available within The Union Building Shop. The Daily Grind: Close until further notice.

Close until further notice. Munch: Closed until further notice.

Closed until further notice. Reception/Helpdesk: The Union Helpdesk will remain closed, however, we have a team who are “more than happy to help” can be contacted via email, Facebook, or Twitter.

LSU Advice will continue to provide “independent, confidential advice” to students on both the Loughborough, and London, campuses.

Mr. Youngs also mentioned that the Union Executive Team remain in “constant dialogue” with University and College “colleagues”, and will remain contactable via email.

As well as this, all Union Sections will be operating “100% digitally” during the national lockdown, and Mr. Youngs encouraged students to speak to the relevant member of the Officer Team in regards to specific advice for student societies, clubs, student group, or “associated activity”.

In the statement, Mr. Youngs reaffirmed that the “COVID Community Champions” will continue to “operate throughout” the lockdown.

It was announced that Student Staff will continue to receive financial support through the Government’s furlough scheme, and the Students’ Union will “utilise the scheme” until they are in a position to “recommence employment opportunities”.

Mr. Youngs emphasised that it is “important” that students continue to follow government advice and guidance.

“Although campus life and the provisions you have come to know and love LSU for will look different for the next few weeks, I and the rest of the Executive… [remain]committed to supporting, representing and providing for you.

“From welfare-related matters to student group activity and essential services, LSU will always be on your side.”