BREAKING: Covid-19 fast-turnaround tests provided for asymptomatic students

Loughborough students are to be provided with fast-turnaround tests for Covid-19 in the run up to returning home for Christmas.

Students on Loughborough’s main campus will be able to book a Covid-19 antigen test, even if they do not have any symptoms, for free of charge from Friday 27th November.

The tests are available for students who do not have symptoms of Covid-19, but may wish to know whether they have the virus before returning home for Christmas due to vulnerable family members, travelling on public transport, etc.

Students will have received an email on the morning of Tuesday 24th November from Chief Operating Officer (COO) Richard Taylor, with additional details on the fast-turnaround tests.

The university have also provided some information about the tests being used:

“It is called a lateral flow antigen test and it detects the coronavirus antigen that is produced when a person is infectious with coronavirus. The test is designed to detect the level of virus in people who do not experience and show any symptoms (i.e. they are asymptomatic), but who could still be infectious and pass the virus to others.

The test produces a result within 30 minutes and does not require a laboratory to be processed.”

The testing site will be at the Martial Arts Centre (near Faraday hall) and will be open 9:30 – 4:30 on weekdays, commencing Friday 27th November.

Should I take a test?

The university are encouraging students to book in for a test, although it is not compulsory. You may wish to take a test if:

You are travelling overseas and require a negative test in order to travel (certificates can be provided)

You are travelling home via public transport

You have underlying health conditions

A family member at home has underlying health conditions.

It is also highly recommended that you book in for a test before 13th December, as this will allow you to be home in time for Christmas after an isolation period of 10 days in the case that you test positive.

To ensure students are not missing out on in-person lectures if they wish to return home before the end of term, the university is moving lectures and seminars online (where possible) from Thursday 10th December.

What should I do if I’m staying in Loughborough over the Christmas break?

The university have asked that students share if they are planning to stay in Loughborough by filling out this online form in order to provide support to students over the Christmas break and into the New Year.

More information regarding the fast-turnaround testing, including how to book a test, can be found here.