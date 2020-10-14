Covid-19 app sparks confusion over current Loughborough Alert Level

The NHS Covid-19 app has been causing some confusion in Loughborough by reporting that LE11 postcodes are subject to both Medium and High Covid alert levels.

Starting this morning (Wednesday, 14th Oct) some users of the app with their postcode registered as LE11 began to see messages that stated that the LE11 risk level was High.

It was bound to happen… Level risk raised from Medium to High. pic.twitter.com/9Mda05R7VH — Alessandro Palmeri (@rand_vibration) October 14, 2020

This was confirmed to not be the case for the majority of LE11 and LE12 postcodes and the erroneous message had been triggered by the change to Nottingham’s alert level. Some parts of Nottingham, with the new High alert level use LE12 postcodes and therefore the message displays throughout Charnwood. This was confirmed this afternoon by the Leader of Charnwood Borough Council, Jonathan Morgan, in a tweet in which he re-asserted that Charnwood remains at a Medium alert level.

Reminder that #Charnwood is a medium covid-alert level of the new three tier system. This incorporates the current national restrictions, including the rule of six and the 10pm curfew on hospitality. pic.twitter.com/bCKrEjVTyW — Charnwood Borough Council (@CharnwoodBC) October 14, 2020

What do the alert levels mean?

The NHS Covid-19 app now has 3 alert levels nationwide Medium, High and Very High.

Charnwood (and Loughborough) remains at a Medium alert level.

Medium

The rule of 6 applies indoors or outdoors (other than where a legal exemption applies)

Businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a COVID-secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law

Certain businesses are required to ensure customers only consume food and drink while seated, and must close between 10pm and 5am

Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through

High

The rule of 6 applies indoors or outdoors (other than where a legal exemption applies)

Businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a COVID-secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law

Certain businesses are required to ensure customers only consume food and drink while seated, and must close between 10pm and 5am

Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through

Very High